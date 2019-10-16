LISBON — A small section of Route 196 is closed near Village Street following a two-car crash that sent five people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic is detoured from Memorial Street to Spring Street to Village Street and westbound from Village to Spring to Memorial streets, according to a traffic alert from the town.

Fire Chief Nate LeClair said a LifeFlight helicopter flew one of the five patients to the hospital.

A crash reconstruction team from Brunswick Police Department will investigate the scene, according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan.

This story will be updated.

