HAMPTON, N.H. – Jeffrey Charles Rautenberg, passed away at age 62. He was born on Sept. 24, 1956 to loving parents, Carla and Ralph Rautenberg.

He grew up in Melrose, Mass., with his older siblings, Carol and Rick. The family moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, when Jeff was 9 years old. Jeff graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served honorably as a mechanic.

Jeff married Lynne Brannen of Windham, Maine, and shortly thereafter the couple gave birth to their son, Benjamin. Jeff attended college at the University of Southern Maine, where he earned a business degree, and then accepted a job with Wickes Lumber Company. He had a successful 28-year tenure at Wickes, managing stores in Portland and Fairfield, Maine, and Hampton, N.H. He was promoted to regional manager and earned multiple awards for exceptional performance.

Jeff was very proud of his son, Ben, and loved helping to coach his youth baseball teams. He spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Cow Island at Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved New England Sports, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots.

Visiting hours and a celebration of Jeff’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, October 18, at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.