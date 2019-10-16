LISBON – Martin J. Ford III passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 following a long illness. He was born on August 6,1935 in Bethlehem, Pa., the son of Elizabeth and Martin J. Ford Jr. He was married to Luisa Ford for 54 years.

Martin joined the U.S. Navy at a very young age. He was assigned to UDT, which is now called Navy Seals. He transferred to NBC7, Seabees battalion as an engineer.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and did three tours in Vietnam. His last duty assignment was Brunswick Naval Air Station, where he retired, in gold stripes, after serving for 20 years. He founded MJ Ford Construction with his two sons, later he retired again.

Martin was also an animal control officer in the town of Bowdoinham, Topsham, and Litchfield.

He liked traveling, photography, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He especially liked traveling to Bermuda.

He is survived by his brothers, Thomas Ford, and Robert Ford; his two sons, Martin Ford IV and his wife, Michele Ford, Bartolo Ford and his wife, Dr. Diane Ford; and his long term companion, Paula Coulombe. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Maria Lothrop, Dr. Marie Merrill, Martin Ford V, and Tyler Ford; and a great-grandson Martin Ford VI.

He is predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Luisa Ford.

« Previous