KINGFIELD — On September 13, the Seth Wescott / Franklin County Chamber of Commerce held the Annual Scholarship Golf Classic held at Sugarloaf Golf Club. The weather was far better than last year and the field was almost full, with 34 foursomes playing. This year the winning team was the Otis Federal Credit Union foursome.

The major sponsors of this event were Darling’s Family of Dealerships, Franklin Savings Bank, Dead River Company, Rob Elliott Excavation & Trucking and Skowhegan Savings Bank. Hole sponsors were: ARC Enterprises, Ayotte’s Country Store, Home Auto, University Credit Union, Otis Federal Credit Union, Bangor Savings Bank, Valley Gas & Oil, Mountainside Realty, Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union, Kyes Insurance, A-Copi, The Bag & Kettle and One Call Contracting. We also had help with our prizes: Hugs Italian, Calzolaio’s, Stratton Plaza, The Bag, Sugarbowl, Cape Neddick Country Club, The Homestead Kitchen, Mingo Springs Golf Course, Wilson Lake Country Club, Sugarloaf, Martindale Country Club, Waterville Country Club, Rising Tide Brewery, Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, Aroostook Valley Country Club and Sunday River Golf Club. Without the support of these sponsors we would not be nearly as successful in raising funds for scholarships.

The FCCOC supports local students continuing their education by offering scholarships to students who live in Franklin County. Last year we offered 3 scholarships to the following students: Marielle Pelletier, Benjamin Butterfield and Summer Ross. Seth Wescott supports an organization called the Level Field Fund who provides help for kids who are underprivileged and want to play a sport. This fund offers scholarships for fees and for sporting gear. These are two very worthy causes. Thank you to all that came out to play and support the tournament!

Next year the tournament will be played on September 11, 2020 at Sugarloaf. Please consider being part of that!

