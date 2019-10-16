LEWISTON — Vanessa German, a renowned visual and performance artist based in Pittsburgh, opens her exhibition at the Bates College Museum of Art at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall with an open-ended song/poem that explores love, vulnerability, intimacy and power. The exhibition, “Miracles & Glory Abound,” uses the painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” as a starting point for sculptures that explore public memory and rewriting history through the lens of privilege.

Also opening is a show of surreal, symbolic photography by Ralph Eugene Meatyard.

The Olin Arts Center Concert Hall is at 75 Russell St. The event is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved at https://tinyurl.com/Bates-Museum-German. For more information, call 207-786-6158, go online at bates.edu/museum or send email to [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: