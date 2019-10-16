AUGUSTA — The Maine State Forum series will host Seth Wessler, investigative journalist, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the University of Maine at Augusta’s Jewett Hall Auditorium on the Augusta campus. Wessler will discuss his current investigative work. Over the course of his career, Wessler has reported on immigration enforcement, federal prisons and social services. This event is free and open to the public.

The Maine State Forum brings speakers to the University of Maine at Augusta to discuss topics of interest to the Maine community. The question-and-answer format after the presentation allows attendees to learn and interact with the speaker. The program is coordinated by Assistant Professor Sharon McMahon Sawyer of the Justice Studies Department.

Seth Freed Wessler is a Peabody Award and Hillman Prize-winning investigative reporter and a fellow at Type Investigations (formerly called The Nation Institute). He has reported for The New York Times Magazine, The Nation, ProPublica, the Smithsonian Magazine, This American Life, Reveal/The Center for Investigative Reporting and other outlets. His work on immigration enforcement, federal prisons and social services has spurred legislative reforms, inspired advocacy campaigns, and led to shifts in federal and state policy.

For additional information, visit http://sethfreedwessler.pressfolios.com/.

