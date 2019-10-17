To the Editor:
The Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) Board of Directors would like to publicly acknowledge, thank and congratulate our facility’s inpatient nurses for being rated the best nationally in multiple areas.
When asked, in written and electronic satisfaction surveys received from March 2019 – May 2019, if “Nurses Listened Carefully to You” and if “Nurses Treat you with Courtesy and Respect”, AVH patients gave our inpatient nurses the highest rating of all Press Ganey Associates facilities (more than 2,800 nationally). Press Ganey Associates, with locations throughout the country is committed to transforming the patient experience by reporting patient perception and providing resources based on best practices.
In addition to these outstanding achievements, our patients rated our inpatient nurses in the top 97th percentile in overall Communication with Nurses, during the same time frame.
We recognize that these accomplishments don’t happen on their own. As trustees of AVH, we are witness to the service and care that all of our staff, both clinical and non-clinical exhibit on a daily basis.
Again, congratulations to our Inpatient Nurses and thank you for personifying the AVH Mission to “Deliver the Best Healthcare Experience to Every Patient, Every Day.”
Donna Goodrich, Chair
Jay Poulin, Vice-Chair
Alta Chase, Secretary
Max Makaitis, Treasurer
Michael Peterson, President
Louise Belanger
Randall Labnon
Eric Johnson
Thomas McCue
Martha Laflamme
Arthur Ruediger, DO, Medical Staff President
Javier Cardenas, MD
Daniel van Buren, MD
AVH Board of Directors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Hart hired as new SAD 44 Adult Ed director
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett looks to the past, and future, of Bethel Historical Society
-
The Bethel Citizen
Cost continues to be concern on proposed SAD 44 garage project
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tuba ensemble to perform
-
The Bethel Citizen
MLT Field Trip to See Sandhill Cranes