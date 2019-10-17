To the Editor:

The Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) Board of Directors would like to publicly acknowledge, thank and congratulate our facility’s inpatient nurses for being rated the best nationally in multiple areas.

When asked, in written and electronic satisfaction surveys received from March 2019 – May 2019, if “Nurses Listened Carefully to You” and if “Nurses Treat you with Courtesy and Respect”, AVH patients gave our inpatient nurses the highest rating of all Press Ganey Associates facilities (more than 2,800 nationally). Press Ganey Associates, with locations throughout the country is committed to transforming the patient experience by reporting patient perception and providing resources based on best practices.

In addition to these outstanding achievements, our patients rated our inpatient nurses in the top 97th percentile in overall Communication with Nurses, during the same time frame.

We recognize that these accomplishments don’t happen on their own. As trustees of AVH, we are witness to the service and care that all of our staff, both clinical and non-clinical exhibit on a daily basis.

Again, congratulations to our Inpatient Nurses and thank you for personifying the AVH Mission to “Deliver the Best Healthcare Experience to Every Patient, Every Day.”

Donna Goodrich, Chair

Jay Poulin, Vice-Chair

Alta Chase, Secretary

Max Makaitis, Treasurer

Michael Peterson, President

Louise Belanger

Randall Labnon

Eric Johnson

Thomas McCue

Martha Laflamme

Arthur Ruediger, DO, Medical Staff President

Javier Cardenas, MD

Daniel van Buren, MD

AVH Board of Directors

