(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (48-15)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
WIL KRAMLICH (51-12)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
NATHAN FOURNIER (45-18)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
ADAM ROBINSON (45-18)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
TONY BLASI (43-20)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
LEE HORTON (51-12)
Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill
