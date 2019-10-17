(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (48-15)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

WIL KRAMLICH (51-12)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

NATHAN FOURNIER (45-18)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

ADAM ROBINSON (45-18)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

TONY BLASI (43-20)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

LEE HORTON (51-12)

Edward Little at Mt. Blue
Poland at Freeport
Telstar at Sacopee Valley
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec
Lewiston at Scarborough
Camden Hills at Lisbon
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach
Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill

