PARIS — It’s that time again! Gather your friends and family and join us for a spectacular night at the McLaughlin Garden. Hundreds of candlelit pumpkins carved by our friends, neighbors and volunteers are on display throughout the garden and barn. Enjoy popcorn, cider & music, and take your picture in our festive photo booth.
$5.00 admission- children under 2 yrs visit for free. October 18 and 19th from 6-9 p.m.
If you have questions or would like to RSVP for a workshop or event, please email [email protected] or call 207-743-8820

