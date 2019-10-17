The issue of the impeachment of President Trump could alter people’s views of the constitutional balance of powers and how the rules are followed to keep that balance in place. Hopefully, Americans will recognize the seriousness of this and see it for what it is — and isn’t.

There have been only two impeachments in more than 243 years because those in power recognized the implications and seriousness of this action as they should now.

I hope those bringing forth any impeachment charges have rock solid, indisputable and verifiable evidence to support the charges. Another hope is having had our senators and representatives working on this issue first as Americans, who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, then their party. Party labels need to take a back seat to the concept of being an American first.

Slice or dice the issue any way, but this is only about Donald Trump and his actions, not about Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden or anyone else.

I think this country can be made great again. If the facts support the charges, then Trump needs to be treated just as anyone else. He isn’t that privileged, or is he? The old saying of “if the shoe fits, wear it” means we expect one thing: taking responsibility regardless of party.

Note: I supported the impeachment of Bill Clinton not for the sex but, rather, because I felt (and still feel) that he dishonored the nation’s capital and his position. And, I’m a Democrat.

Joseph Mailey, Auburn

