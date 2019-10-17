AUBURN — Activities hosted by the American Legion, William J. Rogers, Post 153, in October are as follows:

Every Friday and Saturday, there will be music, Karaoke and dance with DJ Jean Louis from 7 p.m. to closing.

A buffet breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy, crepes, fried potatoes, beans, bacon, corn beef hash. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for 10 years old and younger.

There will be a Halloween party from 6:30 p.m. to closing on Saturday, Oct. 26, with prizes awarded for the best costume. Judging will be held at 10 p.m.; prizes are $75 for first, $50 for second, $25 for third place.

And, finally, NFL Sundays are back. Come watch the game and enjoy a meal of burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries and drink specials.

The post is located at 71 South Main St., Auburn. For more information, call 207-782-1118.

Members and guests are welcome to all events.

