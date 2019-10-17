NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library is pleased to announce a talk by University of New England history professor, Dr. Elizabeth DeWolfe on Tuesday, November 12, 6:30-8:00 p.m. This illustrated talk will explore the life of New England “factory girls,” the opportunities mill work brought, and the challenges of this difficult labor. It will examine the tense days that followed the “turn-out” and see how a strike in one Maine town connected to national agitation for women’s rights, including suffrage.

It’s a fascinating story of young women calling out men on broken promises, organizing to take collective action, and making a public display that anticipated by 170 years, the women’s marches of today. Dr. DeWolfe received her Ph.D. in American and New England Studies from Boston University and is the award-winning author of several works of history including The Murder of Mary Bean and Other Stories, about the short life and tragic death of a New England textile operative.

DeWolfe’s research focuses on the stories of ordinary women whose lives would otherwise be forgotten and she brings her archives-based research into the classroom in courses on women’s history, historical research methods, and American culture. More about DeWolfe’s research and teaching can be found at www.elizabethdewolfe.com.

This program is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, please call 743-5309, ext. 1 or visit the library website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

