To the Editor:

On Friday, October 25, from 3-5 p.m., there will be a public open house in the Moses Mason House meeting room to honor recently retired Museums of the Bethel Historical Society Executive Director Randall H. Bennett.

Enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments, and help us celebrate Randy’s many accomplishments during his more than four decades at MBHS, as volunteer, staff member, and director.

We hope you’ll join us!

Amy Chapman

For the staff and trustees of MBHS

« Previous

filed under: