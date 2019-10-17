OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce B2B Expo & Community Job Fair returns to Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

The B2B Expo has been an annual community fixture for the past ten years. This is the second year that the Community Job Fair has been added. Ninety-five percent of exhibitors will also participate in the Job Far.

“The response of adding the Job Fair last year was excellent,” said John Williams, Executive Director for the Chamber. “Most of the exhibitors were able to talk directly with multiple people interested in jobs of all skill levels.

“With attendees ranging from teenagers to adults, exhibitors have the opportunity to discuss positions from entry level to supervisory to management depending. We see people coming in who may be looking for their first job or their next opportunity, as well as those who considering a career change.”

Marc Hildreth of the accounting and tax preparation firm Hildreth & Co. says his business participates every year.

“We feel that it is important to participate in events that will provide awareness of our company in the region,” said Hildreth. “This year, with our recent relocation to South Paris from Harrison, we believe that this event will be a good opportunity to highlight it. Combining the business expo and job fair is a bonus to attract prospective clients and employees alike.”

Michael Lowe, Project Manager for Damon Mechanical Services agreed, citing the diversity of businesses participating.

“Meeting with job seekers and interacting with other businesses makes the B2B Expo a rewarding experience for us every year,” said Lowe.

The B2B Expo attracts 400-600 attendees and features more than 70 local businesses and community organizations. This year it will also inclue a special music performance from the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame.

The final deadline for businesses to register is Friday, Oct. 18. Please call Darcia Thorpe 743.2281 for more information.

filed under: