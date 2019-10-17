Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: October 22, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

A. New Hires/Resignations

VI. Presentations-none

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from October 8, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations-none

2. Personnel & Finance-none

3. Educational Policy-none

4. Drop-out Prevention-none

IX. New Business

A. To approve new hire- Amber Davis, Digital Media Specialist

B. First Reading:

1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent

2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules

X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of

officials/appointees/employees

XI. Adjourn

SPECIAL MEETING

Board Governance- October 29, 2019-6:30 pm

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

November 12, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

November 26, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Negotiations-October 28, 2019-Not Open to the Public

Operations- November 5, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance-November 5, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-November 5, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

