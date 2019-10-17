Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: October 22, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
A. New Hires/Resignations
VI. Presentations-none
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from October 8, 2019
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations-none
2. Personnel & Finance-none
3. Educational Policy-none
4. Drop-out Prevention-none
IX. New Business
A. To approve new hire- Amber Davis, Digital Media Specialist
B. First Reading:
1. CBI Evaluation of the Superintendent
2. GCBA Professional Staff Salary Schedules
X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of
officials/appointees/employees
XI. Adjourn
SPECIAL MEETING
Board Governance- October 29, 2019-6:30 pm
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
November 12, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
November 26, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Negotiations-October 28, 2019-Not Open to the Public
Operations- November 5, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance-November 5, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-November 5, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
