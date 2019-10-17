When casting your ballot for Lewiston mayor this year, I hope others will join me in voting for Mark Cayer.

I had the good fortune to sit next to Mark while serving on the city council. I think one of his best attributes is his ability to listen, no matter what side of an issue someone is coming from.

He served three terms on the council, including two as council president. He is currently the chair of the Lewiston School Committee. He’s also worked on numerous other committees. I’ve worked with him as we went through some very tough budgets; he has the city’s best interests at heart.

Mark knows what we need to help Lewiston grow and that is more economic development. His consistent advocacy toward that and the overall continued improvement of the downtown are what make him the right person for the job.

Stephen J. Morgan, Lewiston

