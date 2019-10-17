1. Thornton Academy (6-0)

The Trojans thumped one-time rival Windham. They should get more of a test from Oxford Hills.

2. Bonny Eagle (5-1)

The Scots are coming off their best offensive showing of the season, dropping 54 points on Lewiston.

3. Marshwood (5-1)

The Hawks pitched their third shutout of the season last week. Don’t expect that against Kennebunk.

4. Scarborough (5-1)

The Red Storm shut out Sanford. Can their stifling defense do the same to Lewiston?

5. Brunswick (6-0)

The Dragons’ defense buckled down in a key game against Falmouth/Greely, allowing only seven points.

6. Leavitt (6-0)

The Hornets laid claim to Class C South by beating Wells, but facing Cape Elizabeth on the road won’t be easy.

7. Cony (6-0)

The Rams got their offense back in gear in a big way last week, putting up a season-high 48 points.

8. Kennebunk (5-1)

The Rams just shut out Noble, but now comes a road test at Marshwood.

9. Sanford (4-2)

The Spartans (naturally) struggled offensively without their stars. Good health would be welcome.

10. Wells (5-1)

Don’t expect the Warriors to follow their long winning streak with any kind of losing streak.

