1. Thornton Academy (6-0)
The Trojans thumped one-time rival Windham. They should get more of a test from Oxford Hills.
2. Bonny Eagle (5-1)
The Scots are coming off their best offensive showing of the season, dropping 54 points on Lewiston.
3. Marshwood (5-1)
The Hawks pitched their third shutout of the season last week. Don’t expect that against Kennebunk.
4. Scarborough (5-1)
The Red Storm shut out Sanford. Can their stifling defense do the same to Lewiston?
5. Brunswick (6-0)
The Dragons’ defense buckled down in a key game against Falmouth/Greely, allowing only seven points.
6. Leavitt (6-0)
The Hornets laid claim to Class C South by beating Wells, but facing Cape Elizabeth on the road won’t be easy.
7. Cony (6-0)
The Rams got their offense back in gear in a big way last week, putting up a season-high 48 points.
8. Kennebunk (5-1)
The Rams just shut out Noble, but now comes a road test at Marshwood.
9. Sanford (4-2)
The Spartans (naturally) struggled offensively without their stars. Good health would be welcome.
10. Wells (5-1)
Don’t expect the Warriors to follow their long winning streak with any kind of losing streak.
