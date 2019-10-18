FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury charged a former University of Maine at Farmington student Thursday with subjecting a fellow student to unwanted sexual contact.

Ashton A. Heald, 19, of Madison was indicted on a charge of unlawful sexual contact based on an incident at the campus April 2.

Heald and the person knew each other, UMF police Sgt. Wayne Drake of the UMF Department of Public Safety said in July. The woman reported the incident and Drake investigated and filed a report with the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Drake contacted Heald, who turned himself in to campus police and was arrested June 28. He was released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington that day on $250 bail and picked up by his parents.

Heald is prohibited from having contact with the woman and may not be on UMF property, Drake previously said.

A judge granted the woman a two-year protection from abuse order against Heald.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and fine of up to $5,000.

