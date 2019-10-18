MADISON — Senior quarterback Keegan Choate rushed for 91 yards and went 8-for-12 for 191 yards, with one rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns, as Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale cruised to a 56-7 victory over Madison/Carrabec in Class D South football action Friday evening.

The Ramblers (6-1) scored on the first play of the game. Beau Schmelzer caught a bubble screen and ran down the left side for a 53-yard touchdown.

Choate executed a quarterback sweep on the Ramblers’ third possession and ran the ball down the right side of the field for 88 yards to extend the lead to 22-0.

Sophomore running back Logan Baird finished with five carries for 103 yards for the Ramblers.

The only scoring drive by the Bulldogs (2-5) came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Danny Handley ran the ball in from the 17-yard line.

Scarborough 57, Lewiston 0

SCARBOROUGH — Jarrett Flaker scored three total touchdowns as the Red Storm (6-1) handled the Blue Devils (1-6) on Friday.

Flaker had two touchdown runs in the first quarter of 51 and 44 yards. He added a receiving touchdown in the second when he caught a 20-yard pass from Chase Cleary. Cleary also had a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Thomas Galeckas had two touchdown runs of 43 and 10 yards, one in each half. Salvator DeBenedetto and Samuel Rumelhart added late touchdown runs.

FIELD HOCKEY

York 5, Gray-New Gloucester 1

YORK — The Wildcats (14-0) capped off an undefeated season with a home victory on senior night against the Patriots (5-9).

York had goals from Ashley Carney (assisted by Bailey Oliver), two from Christina Dargie, one from Ashley LaPierre (assisted by Sage Works), and one from Abby Dickson that was assisted by Abby Armlin.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 3, Spruce Mountain 1

JAY — Lynn Szabo netted a pair of goals to lift Buckfield to a 3-1 victory over Spruce Mountain in girls soccer action Friday.

Jaycee Cole scored on a breakaway for the Phoenix (4-8-1) off an assist from Annabell Collins early in the game.

Szabo registered tallies with 2:48 left in the first half (assisted by Molly Bourget), and took an unassisted long shot at 35:16 of the second half for the go-ahead goal.

Katy Henderson provided a safety for the Bucks (8-4-1) with 4:32 remaining in the game.

Goalie Emma Towers made 18 saves for Spruce Mountain, while Ruby Cyr stopped four to earn the win for Buckfield.

Lewiston 2, Mt. Blue 1

LEWISTON — Charlotte Cloutier scored both of Lewiston’s goals to lead the Blue Devils to a 2-1 triumph over Mt. Blue in girls soccer action Friday.

The Blue Devils (3-8-2) scored first for a 1-0 lead at the half. Emma Dunn evened the score at 1-1 midway through the second half for the Cougars (5-8).

Cloutier’s second goal put the Blue Devils up by one with just six minutes remaining in regulation.

Goalie Caitlin Burke made eight saves for Mt. Blue. Gemma Landry repelled six, including a couple of outstanding saves to keep Lewiston in the lead.

Monmouth 12, Mountain Valley 1

MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher set up five goals and scored four of her own as the Monmouth girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 12-1 win over Mountain Valley on Friday.

Mountain Valley’s (4-10) goal, which was scored by Saydie Garbarini on a direct kick, is only the third goal the Mustangs (13-0) have allowed this season.

Megan Ham added two goals for Monmouth. Libby Clement, Alicen Burnham, Mya Sirois, Jordyn Gowell, Anna Lewis and Kerstin Paradis each contributed one goal to the win. Evelyn Guimond had two assists, and Burnham and Lewis had one apiece. Goalie Emma Johnson made two saves.

Oak Hill 1, Lisbon 0

LISBON — Anna Beach scored the game’s lone goal to lift Oak Hill to a 1-0 girls victory over Lisbon on Friday.

Kenzie Parker recorded the assist on Beach’s goal, and Raiders’ (11-3) goalie Paige Gonya made eight saves.

Sarah Haggerty stopped 15 shots for the Greyhounds (7-6) in the losing effort.

St. Dom’s 1, Waynflete 0

AUBURN — Emily Wallingford scored in overtime to lift the Saints (3-9-1) over Waynflete (2-9-3) on Friday.

Emma Roy had the assist off a thrown-in.

The Flyers outshot the Saints 10-5.

Winthrop 5, Dirigo 0

WINTHROP — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored two goals to lead the Ramblers to the MVC girls soccer win over Dirigo on Friday.

Nikki MacDonald, Gabby Ross and Natalie Frost also scored for Winthrop (9-4-1).

Brooke Burnham had six saves to earn the shutout, while Katie Morse had 15 for Dirigo (1-13-0).

