Astronaut Jessica Meir made history this morning when she stepped out of the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk.

Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch became the first all-woman team of astronauts to do a spacewalk together. Meir, who grew up in Caribou, has dreamed about going to space since she was 5 and wrote in her senior yearbook that her future plan was to go on a spacewalk.

The spacewalk officially began at 6:38 a.m., 12 minutes ahead of schedule. Meir and Koch came out of the space station’s hatch just after 7:45 a.m.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to go out the hatch,” Meir told the Press Herald in a September interview. “That’s when you really feel like an astronaut.”

NASA started airing live coverage of the spacewalk at 6:30 a.m. on NASA TV. The spacewalk is expected to take more than 5 hours.

Meir is the 15th woman and 228th person to walk in space. This is the third spacewalk for Koch, who has already logged 20 hours and 31 minutes on spacewalks. NASA says spacewalks are among the most physically demanding tasks that astronauts undertake while in space.

Koch, the lead spacewalk, has red stripes on her spacesuit. There are no stripes on Meir’s 400-pound spacesuit.

When NASA started its live coverage, Meir and Koch were already in their spacesuits and beginning the safety checks and depressurization of the airlock before the start of the spacewalk. Once those were complete, they switched their spacesuits to battery power, marking the beginning of the spacewalk, according to NASA.

“Jessica and Christina, we are so proud of you and will be waiting for you in a few hours when you get home,” astronaut Andrew Morgan told his fellow space stations residents minutes before the walk began.

On Wednesday, Meir posted a photograph on Twitter and Instagram of herself and Koch giving each other a fist bump while Meir conducted a spacesuit safety check.

“Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch,” she tweeted.

The astronauts’ mission is to replace a failed battery charge-discharge unit with a new power controller unit. NASA said it will take the women just over five hours to install the 230-pound unit, which feeds the space station’s overall power supply.

“The duo will set their suits to battery power on Friday at 7:50 a.m., when the spacewalk officially starts, and exit the Quest airlock. NASA TV begins its live coverage at 6:30 a.m.,” NASA said in its news release. The Quest airlocks is a pressurized space station module that consists of two compartments attached end to end by a connecting bulkhead and hatch.

Once the astronauts leave the space station they will venture to the far side of the station before landing on the Port 6 integrated truss structure. That is where the solar arrays, thermal control radiators and external payloads are located.

According to NASA, the spacewalkers will replace the failed power regulator with a spare BCDU. The failed unit has been in operation since 2000 and was due to return to Earth on the next Space X Dragon resupply ship. The unit regulates the charge to batteries that collect and distribute power to the space station.

The crew of the space station will investigate what went wrong with the BCDU and schedule three battery replacement spacewalks at later dates. Five planned spacewalks to repair a cosmic particle detector will take place in November and December.

Sen. Susan Collins, who was inducted into the Caribou High School Hall of Fame with Meir, tweeted a message about the astronaut Friday morning as the spacewalk began.

“Congratulations, Jessica, on another remarkable accomplishment! We are all so proud. You continue to be an inspiration to students in our hometown of Caribou, across Maine, and throughout the country,” Collins wrote.

This story will be updated.

