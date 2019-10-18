SKOWHEGAN — The school board took its first official steps Thursday night in launching a process that will determine a new mascot for high school sports teams, about seven months after deciding to retire the controversial “Indians” name and imagery.

Superintendent Brent Colbry said the process for selecting a new mascot will be similar to the organized model used for assembling a school budget.

“What’s important is whatever this thing looks like when we start, we must stick with it so that the rules don’t change halfway down,” Colbry said at the meeting. “This is doable and I think we can make this work.”

The board voted in March to “respectfully retire” the high schools’ longtime “Indians” sports mascot and outlined what the selection process would be at its Oct. 3 meeting.

Feelings on the selection process were still mixed among school board members at Thursday’s meeting. Board member Harold Bigelow shared some feedback that he received from a community member and shared his own thoughts.

“To change (the mascot) overnight and to have a kid that’s never been an Indian, they don’t have the gut feeling of what it was like to be an Indian,” he said.

With that, he suggested that the community have a stronger say in the selection process.

“(The kids) are the ones that go to the school,” School Board member Derek Ellis said.

Related Tensions still high as Skowhegan school board moves beyond mascot

The mascot-transition plan is a six-step effort that will kick off with a brainstorming session. It will include name recommendations from the students and the community through paper forms and online portals and will be collected by the superintendent, principals, assistant principals and the athletic director.

From there, staff will collect and present the results to the Support Services committee and the Education Policy/Program committees to come up with a consensus and present options to the board. The committees then will be tasked with bringing options forward for consideration. Some members suggest up to five names be presented.

Once suggestions are made, students will be able to give feedback, where it will go back to the committees, who will make a final recommendation to the board for a vote.

Both committees will meet in the coming weeks and the next mascot update will be presented at the School Board’s Nov. 21 meeting, where they are expected to work out any concerns the board sees and tweak things as needed.

Colbry on Thursday discussed feedback that he received from the board from the last meeting. Some members want the board to lean more heavily on student feedback and that only district residents should have a say. The board, Colbry said, was divided by those who wish to see the process move along quicker and those that want the process to slow down.

The process was “designed for the kids to talk because this is what we heard last spring,” Colbry said. “We want it largely driven by kids and we want them to have an opportunity to give feedback before we make a final selection.”

In other business, the board recognized the high school’s Eco Team, a club working to reduce the school’s carbon footprint. The club is a revitalization of the school’s previous Green Club. The club hopes to gather more information about the school’s waste and recycling and figure out efficient ways for the school to be more environmentally conscious.

“Keep that passion,” School Board Chair Lynda Quinn told the group. “You are the next generation to keep this planet spinning.”

« Previous

filed under: