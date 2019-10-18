– The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will host a “Downtown Trick-or-Treat Halloween Celebration” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on Lisbon Street in Lewiston and Main Street in Auburn.

– The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council will host a Truck or Treat on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St. in Lewiston. There will be special guests, a fire truck with crew, lots of candy — plus you can meet costumed characters like Lucy the Lion and many more.

– United New Auburn is hosting the 9th annual Happy Hello-ween on Saturday, October 26 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the tent next to 4 Seasons Market on Third St. in New Auburn. There will be prizes for best costume for children and adults. A Haunted House at the Boys & Girls Club is planned next door. The event will take place rain of shine. Contact Kathy Shaw at 207-320-1969 for more information.

– The 15th Annual Norway Downtown Halloween Festival takes place on Friday, October 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. starting at the Norway Memorial Library on Main St. in Norway. There will be fun activities (trick-or-treating, Halloween stories, dancing to monster music, costume contests and much more).

