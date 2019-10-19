The Twin City Thunder ran into a hot goaltender Saturday afternoon at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Matt Pasquale of the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs made 38 saves for a 4-0 shutout in a USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference contest against the Twin City Thunder.

The loss is the Thunder’s fifth straight.

The shutout is Pasquale’s second in the past three games.

“We definitely got plenty of shots on net; we are little bit snake bit right now,” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “We (have) to put pucks to the net and get traffic in front and try to jam home rebounds here to get more goals generated.”

The 19-year-old Pasquale is fourth in the NCDC with a 2.06 goals-against average, and his .936 save-percentage ranks fifth.

Thunder goaltender Alexander Kozic stopped 19 of 23 shots in the loss. He has the sixth-best GAA, 2.14, and 12th-best save-percentage at .918.

The four goals scored by the Monarchs is the most the Thunder have allowed in their 10 games this season.

The Monarchs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period as Gabe Malek and Colton Friesen found the back of the net.

In the second period, the Thunder outshot New Hampshire 13-7, but the Monarchs extended the lead in the middle frame to 3-0 on a Kam Hellman goal early in the period.

Hellman had luck on his side on that goal.

“We had two goals that went in off our defensemen that they scored,” Friedman said. “… We had one deflected off our defenseman’s skates in the first period. That third goal actually went off (Thunder defenseman) Nick Poirier, who was in the crease. It was an unfortunate bounce for us.

“I will say our guys ended the game strong. it was a close game overall.”

Eric Brown capped the scoring in the third period on the power play.

The Thunder started a stretch of seven straight road games Saturday. They next travel to Marlborough, Massachusetts, for a neutral-site tilt against the Islanders Hockey Club on Friday before a pair of games with the Rochester Monarchs in Rochester, New York, next Saturday and Sunday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: