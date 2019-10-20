A problem that has existed for far too long is one where people look down with disdain on individuals who work with their hands. This problem began in the 60s and 70s when it was said that for a young person to get ahead and to do well that they must go to college and get a degree. This was perhaps true in that time, but with skyrocketing costs of college today this situation deserves a serious review.

Let us examine the situation as it exists today in Maine with regard to tuition, room and board, books and supplies, as well as personal needs for in-state students: University of Maine, $24,088; Husson University, $30,510; Thomas College, $40,650.

These costs are certainly significant, however when you consider the costs of more elite schools they appear mild.

For instance, the tuition costs of Bates, Bowdoin and Colby colleges are $53,042, $51,344 and $50,890, respectively.

Another factor to consider is the average graduation rate. This is not favorably impressive for the following three colleges: University of Maine, 58%; Husson, 42.5%; Thomas, 42.6%.

However, the elite colleges in Maine have graduation rates much higher: Bates, 88.5%; Bowdoin, 93%; Colby, 90.5%.

Regardless of the strata of schools listed, the financial load a student incurs is exceptionally burdensome. When the student debt accumulated is added to the equation it makes the ability of young people to marry, build a home and start a family almost impossible. Likewise, the individual who does not finish more than a year or two is also faced with a heavy debt. With only limited potential to service the obligations, these dropouts have little more than a menial job to repay the debt. Six years after graduation the average University of Maine graduate has an average salary of $36,700, and after 10 years only $46,700.

Consider the following information that I received from the Midcoast Institution of Technology regarding the income potential for hands-on trades.

Machinists are in very strong demand and, within a short time after graduation, can earn salaries of $50,000 annually or more. Welding is another major skill offered by MIT and now has 14 areas for training. Job opportunities for this trade are available at $20 to $25 per hour, or $41,800 to $50,000 per year. Still another trade available is graphic arts. If a young person completes this program and continues for two years of community college, the potential salary ranges are between $40,000 and $100,000 predicated on their level of skill.

The new Midcoast Tech offers training in 17 areas for individuals to choose from, including plumbing, electrical and carpentry. The average Maine income for these trades are: plumb, $50,000; master plumber, $100,000; electrician, $64,900; carpenter, $45,355.

When you consider the potential earning power of these trades available at Midcoast Institution of Technology — or any number of other similar programs — that are offered to high school students as compared to the potential income of a four-year college graduate, it merits a long hard look where the best options are available. It is important to consider that these are available without incurring the heavy debt burden of tuition and other college expenses.

Currently there are approximately 300 high school students from Knox County taking advantage of this excellent opportunity. Additionally, 500 adults utilize the training in this wide assortment of trades.

Mainers really must give serious consideration to this option for your own future, or a family member or a friend.

