I wish to recommend Pam Hart for Auburn School Committee Ward 2 in our upcoming fall election.

Pam has been a good friend and neighbor for several years, and our families came to know each other well through Auburn school functions and Auburn Suburban sporting events. In addition to her enthusiastic parent participation in many school projects, she and her husband Steve have been dedicated health care providers in the state of Maine for many years.

As Auburn moves forward with major investments in our school system, it is important to have knowledgeable and devoted people like Pam representing Ward 2. I am certain that she will bring fresh new ideas and be a welcome addition to the Auburn School Committee.

Douglas Henry, Auburn

« Previous

Next »