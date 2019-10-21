I enthusiastically endorse Katie Boss in her bid for an at-large seat on Auburn’s City Council. I have had the pleasure of getting to know her as a member of the Complete Streets Committee, where she asks great questions and has gone the extra mile to represent us on the Court Street Advisory Committee.

As a family person and someone committed to the long-term success of our city, Katie will ask questions not only about where Auburn needs to be right now, but also where it needs to be in the future. Quick fixes almost always guarantee mixed results, but Katie is focused on where Auburn truly needs to go.

I hope others join me in November in voting for Katie Boss.

Jeremiah Bartlett, Auburn

« Previous

Next »