Seniors Cribbage League to play Thursday LEWISTON — The Lewiston Senior Citizens Cribbage League winners on Oct. 17 were: First, Dorina Martin and Roger Labbe; second, Leo Bergeron and Terry Chambers; third, Pauline Quimby and Cecilia Treworgy; fourth, Richard Champagne and Aaron Burke; fifth, Bob Tremblay and George Bussiere. The next game will be played at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253 or the office at 207-513-3059 for more information. Veteran’s Coffee and Conversation on Fridays RUMFORD — The Rumford American Legion is holding “Veteran’s Coffee and Conversation” from 7 to 10 a.m. Fridays. The next event will be Oct. 25. Coffee and pastry is provided.

Pumpkin-carving at Free Friday Fun Night

NORWAY — The Table’s Free Friday Fun Night will start at 5 p.m. Oct. 25, following the Norway Trick or Treating on Main Street. Children and adults are invited for pizza, popcorn and sweets, along with pumpkin-carving or painting, fun and games. One pumpkin per person will be allowed while supplies last.

The Table at Norway Grange is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, the Norway Grange and the community. For more information, call A-J Alexander, director, at 207-461-3093 (leave a message) or email at [email protected]

Church of the Nazarene Harvest Party

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene, 182 Main St., Lisbon Falls, will host a Harvest Party from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The public is welcome at no charge. Games, food, a hayride and other treats will be offered.

Society to host Highland Cemetery tour

POLAND — The Poland Historical Society will host a walking tour of Highland Cemetery in West Poland at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The cemetery is home to Bert Fernald, who served as Maine’s governor from 1909 to 1911. Fernald’s residence lay just across the road in a house still occupied by his direct descendants. Jim Fernald, great-great-grandson, will lead the tour. Bessie Keene, wife of Deputy Sheriff Harry Keene of Poland, is also buried there. She was killed in a car crash in Bridgton in October of 1916.

Fernald will also discuss the history of the 1834 Megquier Hill Meeting House that is located on the cemetery grounds. Highland Cemetery is located on Megquier Hill Road. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Light refreshments will be available following the tour.

Trick or Treat Fall Festival at Wildlife Park

GRAY — A Trick or Treat Fall Festival at the Maine Wildlife Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, will offer fun for the whole family. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the park will host a unique celebration of fall-themed games, activities and attractions.

‘Old tyme’ harvest games will include favorites from past park events, like the wild squirrel roll, applesauce toss, the rodent barn maze and new ones as well.

New this year, participating area businesses will be set up and loaded with candy to give out to those visitors wearing their Halloween costumes.

For more information, visit www.mainewildlifepark.com. The park is on Rte. 26.

“Trunk or Treat” event at Auburn church

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church will hold its Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 439 Park Ave.. Costumed “trick or treaters” are welcome from 3 to 5 p.m., rain or shine, to travel between the decorated car “trunks” in the parking lot for the Halloween treats.

If interested in participating or helping, contact the church office at 207-782-3972.

Senate Democrats offering Fighting for Maine Agenda

AUBURN — The first Fighting for Maine Agenda meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., Auburn. The Fighting for Maine Agenda is a series of town hall meetings featuring Senate Democrats’ plan to improve the lives of Maine families, workers, seniors, businesses and communities in the upcoming session. Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash; Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston; Assistant Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic; Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn; Rep. Bettyann Sheats, D-Auburn; and Rep. Margaret Craven, D-Lewiston will be available at the meeting.

Chamber to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the bicentennial of Maine’s statehood at its annual meeting and dinner at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with special guest Patrick Dempsey. Maine’s seven living governors will be honored and share their perspectives and historical context on what makes Maine special in a unique video presentation at the dinner event. Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce President Deb Neuman will also be honored. The governors interviewed were Kenneth Curtis, Joseph Brennan, John “Jock” McKernan, Angus King, John Baldacci, Paul LePage and incumbent governor Janet Mills. Gov. James Longley, who succeeded Gov. Curtis, died in 1980. Dempsey will address dinner attendees. Neuman, president of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, will receive the “Chamber Professional of the Year” award for her leadership, enthusiasm, and dedication to promoting a positive business climate in the Bangor region. For more information, visit www.mainechamber.org/annualmeeting.

Jay Fire Rescue hosting Trunk or Treat

JAY — Jay Fire Rescue will host Jay’s first Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Jay Town Office parking area, 340 Main St. It will feature touch-a-truck, the Jay PD and sweet treats. Costumes are welcome and area businesses are invited to participate.

Challenge coins and key chains will be available to support the Jay Fire Association. Anyone wanting to participate in candy distribution or donations should contact Kit by phone or text at 207-578-2088 or visit Jay Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

Conservation district photo contest closing

PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District 2019 Photo Contest will close on Thursday, Oct. 31. The best conservation photo in the category of Agriculture, Forestry, Soil & Water or Wildlife will grace the cover of the 2019 annual report.

One winner will be selected. First prize will be a gift package of gift certificates and items. Three honorable mention winners will also be selected. All photos will be on display at the 2019 Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District annual meeting in December.

The contest is open to all ages. For more information or to enter, contact Jean Federico at 207-744-3119 or email [email protected]

Halloween events at Norway Center

NORWAY — Norway Center for Health & Rehab will host its 26th annual Halloween Trick or Treat, Haunted House and Ghost Walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 29 Marion Ave. The event is for ages 11 and under. For more information, call 207-743-7075.

Lithuanian club sponsoring Boston trip RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club is planning a fall bus trip to the Boston Lithuanian Club on Saturday, Nov. 9. Plans are being made to visit the South Boston Club for the traditional food as well as American offerings. After the luncheon, the motor coach will go to Hay Market Square for two to three hours of free time to shop, visit the area or enjoy the history. Cost of the trip will be between $80 and $90, depending on the number who sign up. Sign up deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Barbara at 207-357-4252. It is not necessary to be a club member or be Lithuanian to go on the trip. Club members are reminded that dues for the season were due in September.

MMS announces annual online auction

LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society’s second online auction will begin Saturday, Nov. 2, and continue to Wednesday, Nov. 13, offering everything from fishing flies tied by a local expert fly fisherman to homemade breads to a new bike.

The society also has a one-week stay in Isleboro and a couple’s getaway to Boothbay, theater tickets and gift certificates from a variety of local businesses, artworks, photography, fashions and gift baskets crafted by local artisans, dinner for four prepared by a local chef and a lobstering cruise.

A preview will be held Friday, Nov. 1, and bidding will start when the site goes live at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 in conjunction with the MMS season opening concert: the “Battle of the Blends XXVI.” The cuction will close 10 days later on Nov. 13. Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up items.

Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction website are available at www.mainemuiscsociety.org

