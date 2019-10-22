YORK — Top-seeded York scored three goals in less than 10 minutes and cruised past eighth-seeded Poland in a Class B South field hockey quarterfinal Tuesday.

Christina Dargie scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game, and Abigail Dickson extended the lead to 3-0 in the ninth minute.

The Knights’ season ends with a 6-8-1 record.

The Wildcats (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Lake Region on Saturday in the semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER

Cape Elizabeth 6, Gray-New Gloucester 0

CAPE ELIZABETH — Nick Clifford had three goals and two assists as the Capers (7-6-1) beat the Patriots (7-5-2).

Killian Lathrop, Dylan Hewitt and Eddie Caldero also scored for the Capers.

Andrew Carroll made three saves for the shutout.

Temple 2, Rangeley 1, OT

WATERVILLE — Zach Wiles scored just 78 seconds into the extra session to lift the Temple boys soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win over Rangeley in an East/West Conference boys soccer game Tuesday.

Nathan Riportella also scored for the Bereans (8-4-2), who got a three-save performance from goalie Josh Wiles.

Kenny Thompson scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation for Rangeley (8-4-0) to force overtime.

Waterville 2, Leavitt 1

WATERVILLE — The Purple Panthers scored twice in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and earn the KVAC boys soccer victory Tuesday in Waterville.

Taylor Bilecki and Chase Daigle scored the goals for Waterville (7-7-0). Aiden Tavares made two saves in net to earn the win.

Ian Redstone scored on a penalty kick for Leavitt (7-6-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Temple 2, Rangeley 0

WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored twice to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference girls soccer win over the Lakers on Tuesday

Hubbard’s two goals give her 31 this season for Temple (11-3-0). Goalie Koyu Okazaki made six saves to earn the shutout.

Winnie LaRochelle made nine saves for Rangeley (7-5-0).

Waterville 2, Leavitt 0

TURNER — Caitlyn Smith and Sadie Garling each scored goals to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC girls soccer win Tuesday.

Paige St. Pierre assisted on both goals for Waterville (13-1-0). Jacie Richard made seven saves to earn the shutout, her seventh of the season.

Kira Welch made 11 saves in goal for Leavitt (5-9-0).

