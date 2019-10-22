Oxford Hills’ Tommy Bancroft and Mt. Blue’s Aiden DeCarolis battle for the ball near midfield during the first half of their game Tuesday at Gouin Athletic Complex in Paris. Oxford Hills won 4-2. Brewster Burns photo

YORK — Top-seeded York scored three goals in less than 10 minutes and cruised past eighth-seeded Poland in a Class B South field hockey quarterfinal Tuesday.

Christina Dargie scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game, and Abigail Dickson extended the lead to 3-0 in the ninth minute.

The Knights’ season ends with a 6-8-1 record.

The Wildcats (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Lake Region on Saturday in the semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER

Cape Elizabeth 6, Gray-New Gloucester 0

CAPE ELIZABETH — Nick Clifford had three goals and two assists as the Capers (7-6-1) beat the Patriots (7-5-2).

Killian Lathrop, Dylan Hewitt and Eddie Caldero also scored for the Capers.

Andrew Carroll made three saves for the shutout.

Temple 2, Rangeley 1, OT

WATERVILLE — Zach Wiles scored just 78 seconds into the extra session to lift the Temple boys soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win over Rangeley in an East/West Conference boys soccer game Tuesday.

Nathan Riportella also scored for the Bereans (8-4-2), who got a three-save performance from goalie Josh Wiles.

Kenny Thompson scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation for Rangeley (8-4-0) to force overtime.

Waterville 2, Leavitt 1

WATERVILLE — The Purple Panthers scored twice in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and earn the KVAC boys soccer victory Tuesday in Waterville.

Taylor Bilecki and Chase Daigle scored the goals for Waterville (7-7-0). Aiden Tavares made two saves in net to earn the win.

Ian Redstone scored on a penalty kick for Leavitt (7-6-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Temple 2, Rangeley 0

WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored twice to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference girls soccer win over the Lakers on Tuesday

Hubbard’s two goals give her 31 this season for Temple (11-3-0). Goalie Koyu Okazaki made six saves to earn the shutout.

Winnie LaRochelle made nine saves for Rangeley (7-5-0).

Waterville 2, Leavitt 0

TURNER — Caitlyn Smith and Sadie Garling each scored goals to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC girls soccer win Tuesday.

Paige St. Pierre assisted on both goals for Waterville (13-1-0). Jacie Richard made seven saves to earn the shutout, her seventh of the season.

Kira Welch made 11 saves in goal for Leavitt (5-9-0).

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Mt. Blue Cougars, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Rangeley Lakers
Related Stories
Latest Articles