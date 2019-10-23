Auburn’s own LaTCH will be performing live at the annual Margaritas Halloween Costume Party from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The band will be play a great variety of current and classic top 40 hits and some country. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary and door prizes will be given away. LaTCH band members are Tyler Bosse, drums; Leah Licata, lead vocals; Camden Colby, lead guitar/vocals; and Hunter Bosse, bass/back up vocals. There is no cover charge. Margaritas is located at 180 Center Street, Auburn.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: