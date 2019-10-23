HARRISON – Henry Jacque Cote, 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Bridgton Hospital. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Emmanuel Cote and Malvina Lizotte Cote. Henry is one of 20 children. He retired from C. B. Cummings.

Henry is survived by his companion, Holly Smith of Harrison; daughter, Carol Tremblay and her husband, Michel Tremblay of Otisfield, daughter, Debra Sommerville of Auburn, daughter, Laurie Cote of South Paris, and daughter, Susan Hudson and her husband, William of Alabama; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Theresa Cote, Rita Cote, Marie Soucy, Georgette Gagnon and Joseph Cote.

He was predeceased by his parents; and 15 siblings.

At Henry’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

