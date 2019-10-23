AUBURN – Lorraine G. Casavant, 91, of 35 Juniper Lane, in Greene, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Clover Manor in Auburn.Born in Lewiston on Jan. 26, 1928, the daughter of Joseph A. and Lucille E. Gagnon Gendron, she attended local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of ’45. She was associated with her father in the Joesph A Gendron Insurance Agency from 1951 to 1971. At that time the agency was merged with Casavant Insurance Agency, where she was employed until her retirement in 1986. She was past president of the Insurance Women of Southern Maine and served in many capacities for 20 years. She was involved in teaching religious education for St. Francis Mission and St. Peter and Paul Parish until she became a member for Holy Family Parish in Lewiston. She was pastoral care worker for Holy Family and St. Francis Mission for over 30 years combined; working with the homebound parishioners. On May 7, 1994 she married Robert D. Casavant who died Sept. 7, 2002.Survivors include her sisters, CDR Marie (Terry) Gendron USN Ret. of Auburn, Rev. Jeannette Burton of Largo, Fla. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Joseph (Emile) Gendron, and a stepson, Paul Casavant. She is also survived by her six stepchildren, Richard Casavant and wife, Nora MacDonald, Gerard Casavant and his wife, Diane of Hudson, N.H., Marc Casavant and wife, Lynn, Diane Mathieu and her husband, Larry of Greene, Robert A. Casavant and his wife, Heidi, all of Lewiston, David Casavant and his wife. Donna of Hampden. She also leaves several grandstepchildren; and great-grandstepchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews and their children. A visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.Condolences, donations, and video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toSt. Dominic Regional High School Scholarship Fundin memory ofRobert D. Casavant.

