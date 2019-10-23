NORWAY — An opening reception will be held for artist Astrid Bowlby from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at AQUILARTadvisory. Bowlby contributed a colorful hand-drawn piece contained in a petri dish for a previous exhibition, “ginormousMICRO.” Now you can see more of her thoughtful works in this engaging one-person exhibit.

Bowlby makes drawings, prints, sculptures and installations. She received an MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and a BFA from the University of Southern Maine. She has also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and the Art Students League. Bowlby is the founder of Kindred: guided processes for artists, a mentoring program for creative individuals.

AQUILARTadvisory is located at 400 Main St.. For more information, call 929-500-2220 or visit AQUILARTadvisory.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: