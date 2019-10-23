DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center presents “Blueberries, Brian and Broadway” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. From chance meetings with stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Kevin Bacon and Hugh Jackman to working for legendary producer Victoria Crandall at Maine State Music Theatre, Brian Allen has a story to tell. His upbeat attitude has allowed him to see the humor in life, and his life has been a riot.

“Did I tell you about taking piano lessons at the casket factory? How about the time I led a tour to London and we ended up in the wrong country? Oh, I’ve got to tell you about the bats in our belfry.” Brian’s show is one-part play, one-part stand-up comedy and all hilarious. “Allen is a natural born storyteller!” said April Boyle of the Maine Sunday Telegram in her review of “Blueberries, Briand and Broadway.”

Allen, a Maine boy who was born to a family of blueberry mongers, grew up to tour nationally, do shows off-Broadway, star in a reality television show, co-found a theater and hobnob with celebrities. Stories from his youth about taking piano lessons at a casket factory; bats in the belfry of his family’s ‘Addams Family’-esque home, or loving reminisces about family are what make the show a pleasure to experience.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event or call the box office at 207-452-2412. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 seniors, $8 under 18.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

