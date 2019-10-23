PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Business to Business & Community Job Fair Expo will be held Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School gym on Route 26.

The expo will feature booths from more than 70 local businesses and community organizations. The Community Job Fair will put up to 75 businesses in front of potential employees.

The day starts with business-to-business networking for the exhibitor businesses in attendance from 8-10 a.m.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

There will be a performance from the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame at 10 a.m.

