FARMINGTON — Sand! Surf! Shaving! Join Theatre UMF in their fall production of “Psycho Beach Party” by Charles Busch. Get your last thrill of the summer at one of these performances, which take place in the University of Maine at Farmington Alumni Theater, Thursday thru Saturday, Oct. 24-26, at 7:30 p.m., as well as, Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.

A satirical send-up of 1960s teensploitation beach films such as “Gidget” and “Muscle Beach Party,” this kooky, crazy, fun story follows Chicklet, as she struggles to come to grips with boys, growing up and being a woman in 1960s Malibu. Chicklet longs to fulfill her dream of learning to surf but trouble seems to follow. As the summer goes on, we learn that there is a secret haunting the fun loving beach community.

Psycho Beach Party was written by Charles Busch, an American actor and playwright, who has been seen is such things as “Addams Family Values” and the hit TV show “Oz.” Busch is also known for writing “Taboo” and “The Divine Sister.”

Admission is $8 for the general public and $5 for students with student ID. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Alumni Theater box office at (207) 778-7465. This production contains adult themes and some mature language and may not be suitable for younger audience members.

