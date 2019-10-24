(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (56-17)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

WIL KRAMLICH (59-14)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

NATHAN FOURNIER (52-21)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

ADAM ROBINSON (53-20)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

TONY BLASI (51-22)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

LEE HORTON (59-14)

Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill

