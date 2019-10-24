(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (56-17)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
WIL KRAMLICH (59-14)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
NATHAN FOURNIER (52-21)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
ADAM ROBINSON (53-20)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
TONY BLASI (51-22)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
LEE HORTON (59-14)
Edward Little at Thornton
Morse at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Skowhegan
Madison/Carrabec at Mountain Valley
Cape Elizabeth at Poland
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester
Lawrence at Lewiston
Scarborough at Oxford Hills
Mt. Ararat at Telstar
Lisbon at Oak Hill
