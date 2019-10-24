HARRISON — Town officials continued to discuss possible locations for a new public works garage at last week’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting. Two properties already owned by the town, one a gravel pit and the other land that is part of the RADR facility on Norway Road, were under consideration.

The gravel pit was ruled out, based on the amount of excavation work needed to make it adequate to build on and an unfavorable grade. The second location has ample acreage that would allow a garage to be set far away from the playing fields and nearest neighbors. Its location on Route 117 is also convenient, although it will likely lead to more mileage on public works vehicles.

The Board approved a motion to look at specs for a new 100′ by 150′ facility and building costs.

Town Manager Tim Pellerin met with Harrison’s lawyer about the status of the town’s cable contract with Spectrum, which has not been updated since 1999. Many areas in town do not have access to cable. Officials are developing a survey to collect data from residents on locations in need, what services they desire, and what cost levels are acceptable.

The Board also reviewed a schedule for producing the town’s 2020-21 budget. Starting next spring, residents will vote on budgets through secret ballot instead of at town meeting. In order to meet print deadlines and allow for absentee voting, administration is making adjustments to the process that all departments need to be aware of.

For the upcoming November 5 election, absentee ballots can be obtained until Tuesday, Oct. 29, either online or at the town office until 6:30 p.m. that day. Completed absentee ballots are due by Thursday, Oct. 31 by 4:30 p.m. Voting hours on election are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the town office.

« Previous

filed under: