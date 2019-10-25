OXFORD HILLS — On Friday, November 15, at 6 p.m. sign-ups/auditions for Under A Yellow Star: Diaries of Children of The Holocaust will be held in the cafetorium at the Guy E. Rowe School in Norway.

This play will be performed at OHCHS on April 3 and 4. Following the public performance, The play will tour schools in the region on Fridays.

This performance piece takes actual writings of children who experienced the Holocaust during WWII at the hands of Hitler’s Third Reich. Participants will learn about The Holocaust and use their knowledge in this peer-education piece. This project is sponsored by SAD 17.

Any child in the Oxford Hills ages 8 through high school is encouraged to take part. However, whoever takes part is expected to understand this is a serious commitment that needs to be seen through until the end of the school year. Rehearsals are every Wednesday and Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Rowe School. Attendance at rehearsals is important and at performances is mandatory.

Children are expected to be on time, to have had their evening meal and to bring a snack. The only requirement is that they be able to read and memorize their parts. Parts vary from very short to quite long. All children are on stage throughout the performance regardless of the length of their part.

Because the material is dark, we ask that parents be prepared to answer questions their child might have. Further, we encourage parents to take part as well. There are four (small) adult roles in this piece. The touring portion of the project will take place on Fridays during the school day so parents must be able to make those performances.

Parents will need to be on hand November 15 at 6 p.m. to fill out forms and provide contact information as well as permission slips. We also encourage participants to organize car pools.

For more information contact Anne Sheehan at [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: