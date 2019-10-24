LEWISTON — Some say life’s a beach. But Maine winters are anything but.

With the winter months approaching, Lewiston Public Works announced a program Thursday that will deliver buckets of sand to senior residents to treat icy stairs, sidewalks or driveways.

The program, called Sand for Seniors, is meant for residents 65 and older who are living in an owner-occupied building of three units or less. The city is encouraging seniors to call Lewiston Public Works to request a bucket for the season. Requests must be made prior to Nov. 15.

According to the city’s announcement, the buckets will be provided by Sam’s Italian Foods. A Public Works employee, in a city truck, will deliver the bucket.

“Navigating icy driveways and walkways can be challenging, especially for seniors,” the announcement states. “For elderly people who are housebound or cannot lift heavy five-gallon buckets of sand, which weigh about 50 pounds, lifting those buckets is nearly impossible.”

The city said buckets will be available while supplies last, but does not say how many buckets will be available.

To order, call Lewiston Public Works at 513-3186 or 513-3076 from Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

