RANGELEY — A local man is accused of driving drunk Wednesday night when the Jeep he was driving went off Mingo Loop Road and rolled over.

Anthony Millington, 64, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence — no test, and was issued a summons on a charge of refusal to sign a criminal summons, Franklin County Lt. David St. Laurent said Thursday.

Millington was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the road when the accident occurred.

The driver initially was trapped in the vehicle, St. Laurent said.

Deputies Alan Elmes and Derrick Doucette responded to the report of the accident at 8:52 p.m. along with U.S. Border Patrol, Rangeley Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said firefighters stabilized the vehicle because it was in danger of rolling over. During impact, the rear vehicle hatch opened, he said Firefighters removed some of the items in the Jeep and the driver was able to get out of it himself.

Elmes took Millington to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was released on $200 cash bail Thursday morning, St. Laurent said.

A conviction on an OUI charge has a maximum penalty of 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine, while the penalty for refusal to sign a criminal summons is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

