RUMFORD — Three New York men, including one wanted on a homicide charge, a Rumford woman and a Rumford man were arrested Wednesday on cocaine charges, according the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to statements from Stephen McCausland, Maine Public Safety spokesman, the following suspects were charged:

• Marquis Yohanis, 19, Bronx, New York, fugitive from justice (New York warrant for homicide), fugitive from justice (New York warrant for armed robbery 2), and aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs (cocaine base) Class A.

• Abdul-Malik Mardah, 23, Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs (cocaine base) Class A.

• Arimay Figueroa, 18, Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs (cocaine base) Class A.

• Chelsey Marie Russell, 20, Rumford, aggravated trafficking scheduled drugs (cocaine base) Class A.

• Yarette Armondo Dones, 19, Rumford; unlawful trafficking scheduled drugs (cocaine base) Class B, and violation of conditions of release, Class E.

Dones was arrested in Wilton and held in the Franklin County jail. Bail was denied pending his initial appearance in court, expected Friday afternoon in South Paris.

The other four were transported to the Oxford County Jail. Yohanis is being held without bail on the fugitive Homicide and Robbery warrants. Mardah and Figueroa are being held on $100,000 cash bail. Bail was set at $800 cash on Russell.

Initial court appearance will be at 1 p.m. Friday in South Paris District Court.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, MDEA agents, Rumford police, state police and deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 327 Pine St. in Rumford. Yohanis, Mardah and Figueroa were in the apartment.

Yohanis initially gave a false identity and Troopers used a portable fingerprint scanner to confirm his real name. It was then determined he was wanted out of New York on homicide and robbery charges.

Later Wednesday morning, Russell, who rented the apartment and was Dones’ girlfriend, was located at 323 Cumberland St. in Rumford and was arrested.

The charges are the result of undercover drug purchases made from Dones in Rumford, according to McCausland.

Seized in the Rumford apartment was 70 grams of cocaine base, 40 grams of (suspected) heroin/Fentanyl, $2800 in suspected drug proceeds, scales and additional items related to drug distribution.

“This is a case that we have been working very hard on and was made possible by the work of our detectives, officers and Maine Drug Enforcement,” Rumford Police Chief Stacy Carter said Thursday. “Most notably is the assistance from the community through their own vigilance and willingness to speak up. It is satisfying to lock up those that are profiting from our citizens by selling their drugs and infecting our neighborhoods.”

Carter said more arrests are expected. These arrests were part of an ongoing investigation, targeting the distribution of “crack” cocaine and heroin being sold in the Rumford area.

“We take this seriously and take action as soon as we can but it is important for the public to know that it does take time and a lot of effort from everyone to make sure we have charges that will stick,” Carter said. “We encourage all of our citizens to report anything suspicious to the Police Department at 364-4551 or through our anonymous tip form on our website Rumfordpd.com.”

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: