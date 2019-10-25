TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway threw for two touchdowns and had a 53-yard TD run as Leavitt defeated Morse 58-14 in a Class C South football game Friday.

Hathaway factored into the Hornets (8-0) first two touchdowns, his TD run and a completed 63-yard scoring pass to Keegan Melanson, who also caught both two-point conversions from Hathaway for a 16-0 lead. Allen Peabody had 51-yard run and caught the two-point conversion up the lead to 24-0.

The Shipbuilders got on the board with Gabe Aucoin’s 42-yard run to make it 24-6.

Hathaway completed his second TD pass to Cam Jordan, a 37-yarder.

Auccoin scored his second rushing touchdown for Morse from 4 yards out. Then Garrett Jabbusch gave Leavitt a 38-14 lead at halftime with a 7-yard run.

Jabbusch added his second touchdown with a 55-yard rush in the third quarter.

Sawyer Hathaway had two touchdowns for the Hornets with a 23-yard run and a 23-yard pass to Blaine Shaw.

Scarborough 49, Oxford Hills 7

PARIS — Jarett Flaker returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then added four receiving touchdowns as the Red Storm (7-1) defeated the Vikings (4-4) in a Class A football contest Friday.

Oxford Hills, playing without starting quarterback Atticus Soehren, got a touchdown pass from Wyatt Knightly to Addison Brown. Colby VanDecker carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards.

Thornton 69, Edward Little 0

SACO — Peyton Jones returned two punt returns for touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Golden Trojans (8-0) set up two other TDs with blocked punts on the way to a rout against the Red Eddies (0-8) in Class A football play Friday.

Jones scored on returns of 60 and 52 yards as Thornton raced to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter.

Julian BaileyCottle had three touchdown runs in a possible preview of a Class A quarterfinal matchup. Kobe Gaudette threw a 45-yard TD pass to Hayden Pomerleau and also rushed for touchdown.

Isaac Ofielu, Jack Emerson and Robert Gonneville each added a touchdown run.

GIRLS SOCCER

Maranacook 9, Telstar 0

READFIELD — Emily Harper had three goals to lead the Black Bears to a Class C South girls soccer prelim victory over the Rebels on Friday.

Addie Watson, Lily Caban and Ella Delisle each had two goals for Maranacook (10-2-3). Skye Webb had two saves to earn the shutout.

Luci Rothwell had 24 saves for Telstar (3-9-3).

Mt. Abram 4, Lisbon 0

SALEM — Madison Phelps scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners to a Class C South girls soccer prelim victory over the Greyhounds on Friday.

River Horn and Alice MacKay each added goals for Mt. Abram (8-4-3). Emily Kidd had two saves for the shutout.

Sarah Haggerty had one save for Lisbon (7-8-0).

