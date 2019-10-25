Saco-based nonprofit mental health care provider Sweetser has notified 22,000 current and former clients that their sensitive personal and medical information may have been stolen by hackers in an email security breach.

Notification letters were sent Friday to potentially impacted clients, according to a Sweetser news release. The organization provides a variety of mental health services to children and adults, including individual and group therapy, psychiatry and substance abuse counseling services.

Sweetser said it detected unusual email activity on June 24 and soon after learned an unauthorized third party may have gained access to an employee’s email account. Once the potential breach was discovered, Sweetser secured the account, immediately began an investigation and engaged a digital forensics firm to determine the scope of the incident, it said.

Based on the digital forensic firm’s findings, it was determined that Sweetser employee email accounts were subject to unauthorized access from roughly June 18 through June 27. On Sept. 10, the investigation revealed that data containing clients’ personal information within one or more email accounts also may have been affected, according to Sweetser.

“This personal information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and identification numbers, driver’s license numbers, Medicare or Medicaid information, payment or claims information, diagnostic codes, and information regarding medical conditions and treatment,” it said.

The incident was limited to information transmitted via email and did not affect any other information systems, the health care provider said.

The notification letters issued Friday include information about the incident and steps potentially impacted clients can take to monitor and help protect their personal information, Sweetser said, adding that it has engaged a call center to establish a toll-free hotline to answer questions about the breach and address related concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1-833-444-4458 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, it said.

Sweetser said it is offering complimentary identity protection services through Experian to those clients whose Social Security numbers were potentially impacted in connection with the breach. To determine if they qualify for the service, clients must obtain verification through the hotline, it said.

“The privacy and protection of private information is a top priority for Sweetser,” the provider said. “Sweetser deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.”

Sweetser said it completed a thorough review of the affected accounts to determine whose personal information may have been impacted by the data breach, and to provide notification to those affected. It said there is no evidence that any of the information potentially involved in the incident has been misused, but that it has reported the matter to the FBI and will cooperate as necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Sweetser reported the breach to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights on Sept. 13. The office, which maintains a public database of cyberattacks against U.S. health care providers, received a total of 36 reports about cybersecurity breaches at U.S. health care providers in September alone.

Another Maine health care provider, Bangor-based Penobscot Community Health Center Inc., reported a similar hacking incident to the office on July 12 that compromised up to 13,300 patients, according to the database.

This story will be updated.

