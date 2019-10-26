A story published Wednesday on Page B1 about a new state law banning hand-held use of cellphones while driving should have said the prohibition extends to professional truck and school bus drivers who are similarly disallowed under Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations. Exceptions to the prohibition include using a cellphone in an emergency to contact law enforcement or emergency services. It was a reporting error.

