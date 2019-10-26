AUBURN — Central Maine Community College exploded for 54 points in the second half to defeat the University of New Brunswick Saint John 84-64 in women’s college basketball Saturday.

Natalie Thurber scored a career-high 29 points for the Mustangs (1-0), hitting five 3-pointers and connecting on all six of her free throws. Freshman Makenzie Beaudry recorded a double-double in her first collegiate game, tallying 13 points and ripping down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Mustangs forced 35 turnovers, while collecting 20 steals and out-rebounding the Seawolves by 10. They also dished out 23 assists on 31 made baskets.

Kathryn Magee led UNB Saint John with 17 points.

MEN’S SOCCER

CMCC 3, NHTI 0

CONCORD, N.H. — Freshman Garrett Addison netted a pair of goals to lead Central Maine Community College to a 3-0 victory over New Hampshire Technical Institute in men’s soccer action Saturday.

Peter Vigna opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the contest for the Mustangs with a goal off an assist from Dalton Wing, who had two assists in the game.

The Mustangs led 2-0 at the half. Alexander Thompson, who made the all-conference team, had a stellar performance on defense.

Goalie Kolbe Maganvini made six saves for the Lynx, while Austin Wing stopped nine to earn the win in net for Central Maine.

Amherst 2, Bates 1

LEWISTON — The Mammoths (12-0-2, 7-0-2 NESCAC) scored two first-half goals and defeated the Bobcats (8-5-1, 4-4-1).

Bryce Johnson and Ignacio Cubeddu scored for the Mammoths. Kyle Kelly had an assist.

Will Anastos scored on an assist from Ciaran Bardong midway through the second half for Bates. David Goodstein made two saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bates 3, Amherst 2

LEWISTON — Alexa Jurgeleit scored in the third quarter to give the Bobcats (9-5, 5-4 NESCAC) the lead for good in Saturday’s win over the Mammoths (8-6, 3-6).

Grace Fitzgerald and Sarah Bussell also scored for Bates. Jurgeleit scored 53 seconds after Bussell’s goal had tied the game. Paige Cote had two assists and Bridget Thompson added one.

Sage Geyer and Natalie Hobbs scored for Amherst. Beth Williamson added an assist. Emilie Flamme had two saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Amherst 4, Bates 0

LEWISTON — Alexa Juarez scored two second-half goals as the Mammoths (10-3-1, 5-3-1 NESCAC) pulled away from the Bobcats (2-11-1, 0-9).

Sophia Fikke and Ruby Hastie scored in the first half for Amherst. Fikke added an assist.

Elizabeth Crawford had four saves for Bates. Katherine Nuckols made 10 saves in relief.

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Maine 3, Boston College 3, OT

BOSTON — Ida Kuoppala had two goals and an assist, and Ally Johnston also scored as the Black Bears (3-3-2, 1-2-1 Women’s Hockey East) used three power-play goals to tie the Eagles (7-0-1, 6-0-1).

Carly Jackson made 21 saves for Maine.

Hannah Bilka scored two goals and Maegan Beres added one for BC. Maddy McArthur made 17 saves.

« Previous

filed under: