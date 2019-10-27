Martindale

Saturday, Oct. 19 Pumpkin scramble results: Gross — 1. Jason Ward/Matt Myrick/Nate Gould/Cory Lagner 53 2. Vance Pearson/Mike Doran/Craig Chapman/Ashley Fifield 57 3. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Tim Jordan/Terry Ricker 58 3. Jeff Cole/Kyle Bourassa/Brian Bilodeau/Andrew Slattery 58; Net — 1. Nelson Pray/Perry Goodspeed/Dan Lavoie/Danielle Lavoie 51 2. Trisha Fletcher/Stacey Leblanc/Dee Dee Whittemore/Karen Coulombe 53 2. Zach Tyburski/Amanda Tyburski/Kyle Bouffard/Chelsey Bouffard 53 4. Chip Morrison/Tom Platz/Steve Morin/Dan Lebel 54; Pins: No. 4 — Brent Cary 3′ No. 9 —Perry Goodspeed 8’5″ No. 11 — Matt Myrick 0″ No. 17 — Nate Gould 5’2″; Long Drive: Men — Mike Doran; Senior — Terry Ricker; Women — Danielle Lavoie; Best Costume — Denise Pearson/Danielle Rock/Sue Grenier/Samantha Merrill.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 20 best one of four results: Gross — Bill Crane/Ray Roy/Dan Parent/Brandon Marcotte 67; Net — 1. Brian Henderson/Ken Carver/Bud Murphy/Scott Bubier 49 2. Fred Warner/Ed Balboni/Ron Leeman/Don Rahmlow 53; Pins: No. 2 — Bill Crane 12’3″ No. 8 — Dave Kus 6’2″ No. 13 — Ken Carver 2’10” Skins: Gross — Brian Henderson No. 1, Dave Kus No. 8, Don Rahmlow No. 13, Ron Leeman No. 14, Ken Carver No. 18; Net — Brian Henderson No. 1, Scott Bubier No. 7, Dave Kus No. 8, Bill Crane No. 10, Don Rahmlow No. 13, Ron Leeman No. 14, Bud Murphy No. 17, Ken Carver No. 18.

Saturday, Oct. 19 ABCD best 1 of 4 results: Gross — Brian Henderson/Ed Balboni/Dave Cowan/Bob English 68; Net — Ron Leeman/Tom Tiner/Rick Shea/Aaron Burke 56; Pins: No. 2 — Ed Balboni 8’4″ No. 8 — Ray Provencher 17’3″ No. 13 — Ed Balboni 6’10” No. 15 — Dave Kus 8’7″ Skins: Gross — Ed Balboni No. 2, Dick Therrien No. 5, Brian Henderson No. 9, Sid Cohen No. 11, Ken Carver No. 13, Dave Cowan No. 14, Patti Ayotte No. 17, Rachel Newman No. 18; Net — Dick Therrien No. 5, Sid Cohen No. 11, Ray Fletcher No. 12, Dave Cowan No. 14, Patti Ayotte No. 17, Rachel Newman No. 18.

Turner Highlands

Red Tee Open results: 1. Morghan Dutil/Bryce Dufour/Madison Dutil/Nichole Dutil -17 2. George Chiasson/Chuck Sarchi/Eric Dutil/Duane Nichols -15 3. Matt Chiasson/Tim Gray/Amie Gray/Brooke Wardwell -14 4. Bob Fitgerald/Bill Harlow/John Richey -7; Pins: No. 2 (second shot) — Pat Laplante 5’5″ No. 4 (second shot) — Amie Gray 12’3″ No. 10 — Bryce Dufour 7’7″ No. 13 (second shot) — Morghan Dutil 2’2″

Monday senior women’s league results: 1. Sherry Deschaine -3 2. Pearl St. Pierre -4

The Woodlands

Tuesday, Oct. 22 MSGA Women’s end of the year scramble — GROSS: Mary Brandes, Laurie Hyndman, Catherine Keeley, Cecily Whiting 64; Dawn Bellamo, Diane Bova, Deb Clauson, Ruth Colucci 64; Traci Beier, Debby Gardner, Linda MacNeil, Liz Wiltshire 67; Donna Brewster, Kim Burnham, Melissa Johnson, Maureen Wedge 70. NET: Rosemary Lyons, Kirsten Martin, Fran McRay, Sue Waltz 58; Kris Hughes, Judy Ingraham, Meredith Koerner, Linda Tobey 59; Melissa Dalfonso, Susan McLain, Karen-Lee Moody, Deborah Towle 60; Patricia Lage, Allison Landes, Terri Messer, Debbie Porter 61. PINS: Hole 5 Laurie Hyndman 4.5, Arlene Davis 7.7, Ruth Colucci 15.7. Hole 7 Melissa Dalfonso 10.1, Linda MacNeil 19.8, Debby Gardner 26.6. Hole 13 Karen-Lee Moody 7.7, Rosemary Lyons 8.10, Shelley Drillen 9.4. Hole 17 Patricia Lage 2.11, Peggy Wilson 9.2, Sue Waltz 12.6.

