I am writing in support of Pam Hart, Ward 2, and David Simpson, at-large for Auburn School Committee. Our school committee desperately needs a change to the status quo. The Auburn learning results over the past 10 years have been on a significant, continuous decline. If Auburn is to be an appealing place to live, work and raise a family, this trend must change.

Both candidates are hard working community members with children in Auburn public schools.

In addition, they:

Welcome and respect public participation;

Value the voice of teachers, students, and families; and

Are accountable, transparent and willing to do their homework.

Without a change in the status quo, how can we expect to improve Auburn education outcomes?

I hope voters consider voting for Pam Hart, Ward 2, and David Simpson, at-large, for a fresh start for Auburn education.

Amy Hesby, Auburn