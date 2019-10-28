I am writing in support of Pam Hart, Ward 2, and David Simpson, at-large for Auburn School Committee. Our school committee desperately needs a change to the status quo. The Auburn learning results over the past 10 years have been on a significant, continuous decline. If Auburn is to be an appealing place to live, work and raise a family, this trend must change.
Both candidates are hard working community members with children in Auburn public schools.
In addition, they:
- Welcome and respect public participation;
- Value the voice of teachers, students, and families; and
- Are accountable, transparent and willing to do their homework.
Without a change in the status quo, how can we expect to improve Auburn education outcomes?
I hope voters consider voting for Pam Hart, Ward 2, and David Simpson, at-large, for a fresh start for Auburn education.
Amy Hesby, Auburn
