As an Auburn resident, I will be voting for Rhyanna Larose for city council. It is no doubt that she thrives on being an active member of our community which she demonstrates by being a part of various activities and spending the majority of her free time volunteering to show her support and share the abundance of knowledge she has with our community members.

Every time we have the chance to catch up with each other she tells me about one of her past or present volunteer experiences, her farmers’ market buys, or offers me plants and flowers from her house to transplant and grow at my own.

Rhyanna is not only my friend, but also a mentor. She leads by example, honesty, respect and truth. She’s gained my vote because she is someone who genuinely cares about others and effortlessly gives back to make our community a better place.

Holly Miller, Auburn

