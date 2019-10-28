The Lewiston Democratic Party endorses Kaitlyn Rourke for City Council in Ward 7.

Rourke grew up in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 2015. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and then an MBA, both from Thomas College. Rather than move away to Portland or Boston like many of her peers, Rourke decided to come home and build a life here in Lewiston.

As a city councilor, Rourke will bring a much-needed fresh perspective to city government. She understands that Lewiston’s future depends on investing in infrastructure and education, and on protecting our environment. Her business background gives her an expert perspective on our local economy, and she will work hard to make sure Lewiston is a place where young people can afford their rent, and senior citizens can afford to stay in their homes.

I hope voters in Ward 7 join me in supporting Kaitlyn Rourke.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, chair

Lewiston Democratic Party