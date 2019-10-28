- The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council will host a Truck or Treat on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St. in Lewiston. There will be special guests, a fire truck with crew, lots of candy — plus you can meet costumed characters like Lucy the Lion and many more.
- Norway Center for Health & Rehab will host its 26th annual Halloween Trick or Treat, Haunted House and Ghost Walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 29 Marion Ave. The event is for ages 11 and under. For more information, call 207-743-7075.
- Jay Fire Rescue will host Jay’s first Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Jay Town Office parking area, 340 Main St. It will feature touch-a-truck, the Jay Police Department and sweet treats. Costumes are welcome and area businesses are invited to participate.
- On Friday, Nov. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn is hosting their annual Halloween Candy Buy Back AND free skate (with free rentals!). For every pound of candy you bring, you get $1 and your school gets $1, too! All candy will be donated to our troops through Operation Gratitude.
